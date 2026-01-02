India’s exports defy tariffs, post record trade growth in 2025: Report

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Indian exports "defied global tariffs" in 2025, with policy support, trade pacts and digital tools, a new report has said.

The report from Times Kuwait said that India achieved record trade growth in 2025 despite US' tariffs aimed at "pressuring nations pursuing economic sovereignty."

Landmark agreements such as the India–UK CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement), India–Oman CEPA, and India–EFTA TEPA (Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement) have diversified market access and reduced customs duties.

Further, it facilitated collaboration in sectors including renewable energy, AI, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and EVs, the report noted.

It said the diversification of markets and stronger institutional support have reduced India’s strategic dependence on any single trade partner.

"India’s trade resilience lessens the strategic need for a dedicated India US trade deal, as the country has diversified markets, upgraded its export basket with manufacturing and technology-intensive goods, and expanded high-value global linkages," the media house said.

Total merchandise and services exports reached $825.25 billion in 2024–25, up 6.05 per cent year‑on‑year, while exports in the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025) rose to $418.91 billion up 5.86 per cent, marking a record high for any half-year period. Non‑petroleum exports climbed to $374.32 billion, up 6.07 per cent.

Key sectors driving growth include electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, marine products, and rice, with major export destinations spanning the UAE, China, Spain, and Hong Kong, it said.

Partnerships with ASEAN nations like the Philippines and Thailand have deepened regional integration and created new export opportunities.

Domestic initiatives, such as the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), provided financial and non-financial support, including credit guarantees, trade finance, compliance assistance, and international branding.

Digital transformation initiatives, including Trade eConnect and the Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) portal, have enhanced trade facilitation and data-driven insights, it noted.

