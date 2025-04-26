India’s human-centric approach to tech and AI align with PM Modi’s vision: Minister

New Delhi, April 26 India’s human-centric approach to technological transformation, especially AI, align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Technology for Empowerment, Not Exclusion,” said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje.

Karandlaje, who led the Indian delegation at the 11th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting held under Brazil’s Presidency in Brasília, highlighted India’s National Strategy for AI, which prioritises ethical adoption, workforce upskilling and sectoral applications in agriculture, healthcare and education.

A declaration was adopted at the meeting which asks BRICS nations to promote inclusive AI policies that balance innovation with worker protection; advance social dialogue to ensure fair climate transitions and strengthen South-South cooperation on labour governance, digital inclusion and green job creation.

The meeting culminated in the adoption of a forward-looking declaration addressing two pivotal themes: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Work” and “The Impacts of Climate Change on the World of Work and a Just Transition”, according to a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement.

Karandlaje said that “Initiatives like ‘FutureSkills’ and the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ programme exemplify India’s commitment to creating tech-enabled livelihoods, especially for rural women and youth”.

The National Career Service (NCS) platform, powered by AI, was showcased as a model for bridging skill gaps and connecting millions to employment opportunities.

On climate action, India emphasised it’s just transition framework, ensuring green growth translates into equitable job creation.

The Sector Skill Council for Green Jobs (SSCGJ) and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were highlighted as transformative initiatives driving skilling and sustainable practices at the meeting.

India’s achievement of reduction in GHG emissions (2020–2019) and its net-zero by 2070 pledge reinforced its climate leadership. Collaborative efforts with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to protect workers’ rights during this transition were also highlighted.

India’s contributions were commended for aligning cutting-edge technological advancement with inclusive social welfare, reflecting PM Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor