Indigenous innovation to drive new era for Indian automotive sector

New Delhi, Oct 10 India is taking decisive steps to ensure that its technological backbone is built on indigenous innovation for the automative sector, according to the government.

Towards this, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive a new era of swadeshi solutions for the automotive sector.

The MoU covers joint technology development, identification of new R&D areas, development of testing standards, and cybersecurity solutions for the automotive sector, while also exploring emerging business opportunities in this domain.

The partnership will include carrying out joint research and development, with the aim to transform mobility for the future through indigenous technology development, according to the ministry.

While ICAT will collaborate with the automotive industry to define technological requirements, C-DAC will design and develop indigenous solutions tailored to those needs.

For new technologies, C-DAC will undertake the development and innovation component, and ICAT will provide testing, validation, and certification facilities, as well as facilitate industry linkages with end-user automobile companies.

“With this collaboration, the dependency on foreign solutions is expected to reduce significantly, as home-grown ‘Swadeshi’ technologies will increasingly power India’s automotive innovations,” the ministry noted.

The partnership marks a significant stride in shaping India’s journey toward self-reliant, future-ready mobility in alignment with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

The MoU signing ceremony was held during the ‘Traffic InfraTech Expo – 2025’ at Bharat Mandapam, in the presence of Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator (R&D in Electronics & IT), MeitY; Dr. Saurabh Dalela, Director, ICAT and Dr. PR Lakshmi Eswari, Centre Head, C-DAC Hyderabad, and senior officials.

