InMobi acquires 'Quantcast Choice' to boost consent management for publishers

New Delhi, Aug 16 SoftBank-backed InMobi on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Quantcast Choice, a consent management platform (CMP) designed to help publishers seamlessly align with the rapidly changing global privacy regulations.

According to the company, this strategic acquisition reaffirms InMobi's commitment to strengthening its privacy management platform for mobile app and web publishers, allowing them to navigate the volatile and complex privacy landscape.

"This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a proven world-class CMP into the in-app ecosystem where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved," Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising, said in a statement.

"Quantcast Choice is a gold standard for thousands of Web publishers, we are excited to build and extend its benefits to the 40,000 mobile apps that currently work with InMobi," he added.

Quantcast Choice supports more than 500 Google-Certified, 800 IAB-approved vendors, and non-certified vendors specific to publishers' needs.

This inclusive approach helps publishers increase monetisation, higher fill rates, and sometimes up to a 35 per cent boost in eCPMs in certain regions, the company said.

As part of the acquisition, InMobi will uphold the platform's free availability for existing customers and remains committed to extending this promise to both existing and new customers.

"InMobi understands the needs of publishers and we're delighted that this market-leading CMP will continue to be available as a free solution. We remain committed to our customers and have formed a close partnership with InMobi to ensure a seamless transition," Peter Day, Chief Technology Officer, Quantcast, said in a statement.

The company plans to seamlessly integrate the CMP within its extensive publisher SDK offering, delivering improved data governance, easy consent management, and heightened privacy control, thereby ensuring full compliance with global privacy regulations and fostering trust with its audiences.

