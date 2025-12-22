Innospace plans S. Korea's 1st commercial orbital rocket launch this week

Seoul, Dec 22 South Korean space startup Innospace plans to launch the country's first commercial orbital rocket this week following three delays, according to the company on Monday.

The company officials stated that the Hanbit-Nano rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil at 3:45 p.m. Monday (local time), or 3:45 a.m. Tuesday (Korean time), Yonhap news agency reported.

The Hanbit-Nano vehicle will carry eight payloads, including five satellites, and deploy them into a 300-kilometer low orbit.

If successful, Innospace will become the first private South Korean company to place a customer satellite into orbit.

The two-stage vehicle employs a 25-tonne thrust hybrid engine that powers the first stage, and the second stage is backed by a liquid methane and oxygen engine.

The launch has been postponed three times since the company's original plan to blast off on November 22.

It was first delayed last Wednesday due to a defect in avionics electronics and was later rescheduled for Friday.

On Friday, the launch attempt was again delayed due to an issue with a fuel tank, after which the launch operator suspended the attempt and postponed the liftoff.

For Tuesday's launch, Innospace said weather conditions could be a factor due to a rain forecast.

"The exact launch time is expected to change depending on weather conditions," a company official said. "The launch will take place when there is no rain."

Earlier in September, the South Korean space launch startup signed a $5.8 million contract with Media Broadcasting Satellite (MBS), a German satellite communications company, to provide launch services, Yonhap had reported.

Under the agreement, Innospace will carry out two launch missions using the company's Hanbit launch vehicle to deploy MBS satellites into low Earth orbit between 2026 and 2029.

In a separate deal, Innospace also named MBS as its exclusive launch service and marketing agent in Germany, a move aimed at bolstering the South Korean firm's presence in the European space market.

MBS will hold exclusive rights to distribute and market launch services based on Innospace's Hanbit vehicle to satellite customers in Germany.

