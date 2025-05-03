Innovation, industry collaboration new science strategy in India: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 3 Innovation and industry collaboration are the new science strategy being implemented in the country, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

At the 55th Foundation Day of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Singh outlined India’s evolving scientific landscape.

The need is “for increased industry involvement to the extent of industry-led innovation, changes in approach and long-term innovation to position the country among leading global players”, the MoS said, at the event attended by leading innovators, academicians, researchers, and former Secretaries.

Singh highlighted how the gross expenditure for research and development has doubled in the last decade -- from Rs 60,196 crore to 1,27,380 crore.

“Science must align with market forces,” he said while advocating for “industry-determined innovation research,”. He argued that sustainable innovation must be both driven and funded by private players.

“In India, knowledge partnerships alone don’t work -- industry must have skin in the game,” he said, underlining that private sector buy-in is essential for enduring scientific success.

He also highlighted the role of the newly formed statutory body, ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation), as a transformative force aimed at democratising research funding and boosting university participation.

Two major schemes -- the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund and the National Geospatial Mission -- are now housed under DST’s leadership.

The Minister also traced the DST’s journey since its inception on May 3, 1971, crediting it with catalysing India’s evolution into a science and technology powerhouse.

“The founding of DST mirrors the march of post-independence India in the field of science,” he said, highlighting how the department has bridged research and governance, turning vision into verifiable outcomes.

The Minister hailed DST’s efforts in nurturing a nationwide research ecosystem, particularly through mission-mode programmes such as the National Supercomputing Mission, Cyber-Physical Systems, and the recent National Quantum Mission.

Hailing DST’s interventions, Singh said that DST’s impact is behind India’s rising global rankings.

“From a dramatic leap in the Global Innovation Index (from 81st in 2015 to 39th in 2024), to securing the 3rd spot globally in start-up numbers, PhDs in science and engineering, and research publications. India is now also ranked 6th worldwide in intellectual property filings,” Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor