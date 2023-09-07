Insta working on feature that lets you share feed posts with 'Close Friends' only

San Francisco, Sep 7 Meta-owned Instagram is now testing a feature that will allow users to share feed posts just with their 'Close Friends' group.

Digital media marketing instructor Lia Haberman posted a screenshot of the new feature on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Coming to Instagram Close Friends feed post. It’s been spotted by someone posting in the UK. This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs -- create a Close Friends feed experience".

According to TechCrunch, the company is testing this feature in a few countries, but which ones are not known yet.

“We’re testing the ability for people in select countries to share feed posts with their Close Friends. We’re always exploring new ways for our community to express themselves and connect on Instagram,” a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The feature was initially spotted by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in May.

"A test of this was spotted in May by @alex193a (Alessandro Paluzzi) but now it’s actually out there for some accounts - do you see Audience in your feed posting options?," Haberman said.

If the new feature becomes widely available, it can reduce the need for users to have an alternative account for just friends.

Meanwhile, Instagram is reportedly working on a longer version of Reels, which will let users record up to 10 minutes of videos.

Paluzzi shared the development on X, sharing screenshots of two side-by-side Reels pages, one to record for three minutes and another to record for 10 minutes, reports The Verge.

"#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor