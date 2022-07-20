Instagram aims to make it easier to find nearby businesses

San Francisco, July 20 Meta-owned photo-sharing Instagram's latest update aims to make it easier for users to find local businesses or attractions by adding a searchable map to help "discover popular local businesses near you", according to a Story from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The map will show you a list of places nearby and let you see posts about a certain place or see only certain types of business, reports The Verge.

There are a few ways to get to the map if someone tags a place in a post or story, users can tap on the tag and hit "see location" to get to the location's page. If they move around on the map, they can search the area to see what's nearby.

Users can also search for places (including entire cities) in the Explore tab. Tapping on a place search result will take you to it on the map.

After users have searched an area, they can use filters to narrow down the search results, so you only see restaurants, bars, parks, or other types of places.

Users can also save locations if they want to check them out later.

The company started testing the updated map last year in certain countries, but according to Zuckerberg's Story on Tuesday, it is now widely available.

