Instagram Down: Meta-Owned Platform Experiences Outage for Users Across India And Globally

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2024 11:55 AM2024-11-19T11:55:39+5:302024-11-19T11:56:10+5:30

Instagram users in India and around the world experienced a significant disruption today as the popular social media platform ...

Instagram users in India and around the world experienced a significant disruption today as the popular social media platform suffered a major outage. Millions of users were left frustrated due to issues such as login failures, server connectivity problems, and various app-related glitches.

On Downdetector, a popular online outage monitoring site, more than 1,500 users reported experiencing issues. Of those affected, 70% faced problems with the app, 16% encountered server connection issues, and 14% were unable to log into their accounts.

The outage has caused considerable frustration among users who rely on Instagram for communication, entertainment, and social interaction. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns, emphasizing the platform's integral role in their daily lives.
 

