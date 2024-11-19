Instagram Down: Meta-Owned Platform Experiences Outage for Users Across India And Globally

Instagram users in India and around the world experienced a significant disruption today as the popular social media platform suffered a major outage. Millions of users were left frustrated due to issues such as login failures, server connectivity problems, and various app-related glitches.

On Downdetector, a popular online outage monitoring site, more than 1,500 users reported experiencing issues. Of those affected, 70% faced problems with the app, 16% encountered server connection issues, and 14% were unable to log into their accounts.

is Instagram actually down or it's just me????? — taj (@shroomzz91) November 19, 2024

is instagram music feature still down? — Dimaz D'magan (@dimazdmagan) November 19, 2024

INSTAGRAM JS STILL DOWN?!?! im reconnecting with whatsapp fuck this shit pic.twitter.com/uWECRK1a7n — 𝒦. (@SABSYAIL) November 19, 2024

The outage has caused considerable frustration among users who rely on Instagram for communication, entertainment, and social interaction. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns, emphasizing the platform's integral role in their daily lives.

