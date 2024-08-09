Instagram increases carousel post limit to 20 pictures or videos

Washington [US], August 9 : In a move aimed at enhancing user engagement, Instagram has expanded the capacity for carousel posts to include up to 20 photos or videos.

This update, which quietly rolled out recently, doubles the previous limit of 10 items per carousel post, allowing users to share more content in a single post, according to GSM Arena.

The feature had been in development for several months, initially testing with a 15-item limit before settling on the current 20-item threshold.

Instagram users can now enjoy a more extensive range of media in their posts, making it easier to showcase events, collections, or personal moments with greater flexibility.

"This update will significantly enhance how users share their experiences and stories," an Instagram spokesperson commented according to GSM Arena.

"By increasing the carousel limit, we're giving our community more freedom to express themselves and engage with their followers," the Instagram spokesperson added.

The new carousel feature is already accessible to most users.

For those who have not yet seen the update, ensuring the Instagram app is updated to the latest version should activate the feature.

Instagram, launched in 2010, is a popular social media platform primarily focused on photo and video sharing.

It allows users to capture and edit visual content, apply filters, and share posts with followers.

Over time, it has evolved to include Stories, Reels, and IGTV, catering to various content preferences.

With its emphasis on visual aesthetics, Instagram has become a key tool for influencers, brands, and businesses to engage with audiences.

It also features direct messaging and interactive elements like polls and questions, enhancing user engagement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor