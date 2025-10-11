International buyer-seller meet in Gujarat creates enquiries over Rs 500 crore: FIEO

New Delhi, Oct 11 An International Buyer‑Seller Meet (BSM) in Gujarat, generated over 350 memoranda of understanding and export enquiries exceeding Rs 500 crore, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations said on Saturday.

The two‑day event at Ganpat University, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, was organised by FIEO and held under the World Bank RAMP Project in association with the MSME Department, and iNDEXTb.

The event received an overwhelming response from the business community, facilitating over 2,200 structured B2B meetings between 40 international buyers from 17 countries and more than 850 Indian exporters representing diverse sectors from Gujarat.

The International Buyer-Seller Meet focused on key sectors, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agro processing, food processing, and engineering goods, the apex export promotion body said.

Senior officials from the Gujarat and central governments visited the BSM venue and interacted with participating buyers and sellers, appreciating FIEO’s efforts in creating a dynamic platform for MSMEs and exporters to connect with global markets and strengthen trade partnerships.

S C Ralhan, President, FIEO, highlighted that the event enhanced global trade linkages and fostered supply chain partnerships and reinforced Gujarat’s position as a leading hub for exports and manufacturing excellence.

The event also underscored FIEO's commitment to promoting India's export potential through collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, in alignment with the government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Local goes Global' and export-led growth, FIEO noted.

Meanwhile, FIEO in September welcomed the government’s decision to extend the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme till March 31, 2026.

The scheme will continue to cover exports from the domestic tariff area (DTA), advance authorisation holders, special economic zones (SEZs), and export-oriented units (EOUs)

