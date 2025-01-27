International Space Station shares images of Mahakumbh 2025

New Delhi, Jan 27 The International Space Station (ISS) has captured images of Mahakumbh 2025 -- the world's largest religious and human gathering event -- from space, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Monday.

The images captured on Sunday night showcase the mesmerising view of the mega event, being held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, along the banks of the Ganga river glowing brightly with lights.

"2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit," said NASA astronaut Don Pettit, in a post along with the images on the social media platform X.

Pettit, currently in space, at the age of 69, is NASA's oldest active astronaut.

"The images show the grandeur of the Mahakumbh mela's lighting and the massive human crowd, transforming the banks of the Ganga River into a unique spectacle," the Ministry said.

Mahakumbh 2025 is being held after 12 years and is a spiritual event drawing over 450 million devotees from around the world. The mega event will continue till February 26.

It is the world's largest religious event, where millions of devotees take a dip in the Ganga River to attain spiritual peace.

To date, "over 13 crore devotees have experienced this blissful and religious moment by bathing at the confluence", said the Ministry.

Recently, a radar imaging satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also beamed down images of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The images, taken by the sophisticated optical satellites and day and night viewing capable radarsat -- RISAT-1A -- managed by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) in Hyderabad, show the buildup of the massive infrastructure at the Mahakumbh.

It showcases the layout of structures and roads in the area and a huge number of pontoon bridges across the river network.

