International Women's Day: Google celebrates womanhood with special Doodle

They say--the earth is happy when women smile! The word 'woman' in itself is a sentence defining virtue, strength, patience, love, and resilience! Honouring such architects of the society on International Women's Day, American tech giant Google dedicated an mated illustration showcasing the spirit of womanhood.

To cherish the presence of women in our lives, International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8.

Marking the special occasion in a creative way, Google shared an mated slideshow that transports its viewers around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechc to a wildlife photographer, each illustration created by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women take care of themselves, their families, and their communities.

She also left a message for all the women across the world saying, "I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve. A stay-at-home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women's rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters."

International Women's Day is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

This year, the UN theme for International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow', motivating women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability with a message that says, "Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond our reach."

( With inputs from ANI )

