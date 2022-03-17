iPhone 13 camera tech creates vibrant colours this Holi

New Delhi, March 17 As India prepares to celebrate the festival of colours with a sort of vengeance after two years of the pandemic, top Indian street photographers on Thursday said that the computational photography tools on new iPhone 13 devices are helping them capture more natural looking and vibrant images.

According to Rohit Vohra, a leading street and travel photographer, educator and Co-founder of APF Magazine, using an iPhone 13 Pro Max to capture Holi was intuitive, durable, and versatile, with an amazing Pro triple camera system.

"It's durable and thee cameras capture light like no other device. And if you add Cinematic Mode, it makes all the difference when it comes to videos," he told .

Now iPhone can shoot with shallow depth of field and automatically add elegant focus transitions between subjects.

Cinematic mode can also anticipate when a prominent new subject is about to enter the frame and bring them into focus when they do, for far more creative storytelling.

You have the option to change focus or adjust the level of bokeh even after capture.

Vohra said that when he is shooting on the streets, specially in conditions like Holi, he needs to be confident about the camera is using and to make it survive in real-life situations.

"Having used iPhone 13 Pro extensively, I don't need to worry about water and colour being thrown at me. All I am thinking of is where to stand and when to press the shutter," he noted.

With its redesigned lens and powerful autofocus system, the new Ultra Wide camera can focus at just 2 centimetres - making even the smallest details seem anazing.

The high colour fidelity and low compression of ProRes let you record, edit and deliver broadcast-ready content on the go.

Smart HDR 4 optimises each part of the scene.

Harnessing the machine learning power of the Neural Engine, Smart HDR 4 now makes unique adjustments for multiple people in a scene.

For mid- to low-light shots, Deep Fusion uses the Neural Engine to perform a pixel- by-pixel analysis of various exposures and fusing the best parts into your final image.

"iPhone camera is very intuitive and works really well as a point and shoot when you want it to. When you want creative control, it lets you take over and capture the scene as per your taste," said Vohra who is on the judging panel of some of the top international photography awards, including IPA, PX3, SIPA, MIFA, Tokyo International Foto awards and Photography Grant.

