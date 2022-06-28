iPhone 14 component shipments now underway ahead of launch

San Francisco, June 28 Tech giant Apple's suppliers have begun shipping components for iPhone 14 models, which are expected to launch in September, media reports say.

The report likely refers to components being shipped to manufacturers like Foxconn for the final assembly of iPhone 14 models over the next few months, MacRumors reported on Monday citing DigiTimes.

"Component suppliers have recently kicked off their shipments for the next-generation iPhone series slated for launch later this year," the report was quoted as saying.

Rumours suggest big changes are coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models in particular, with the notch expected to be replaced by a new pill-shaped cutout and hole housing Face ID sensors and the front camera.

The new Pro models are also expected to feature a faster A16 chip and an upgraded 48MP rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, while standard iPhone 14 models are said to retain the A15 chip and a 12MP lens.

Another headline feature rumoured for iPhone 14 Pro models is an always-on display that integrates with iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets, the report said.

The full lineup is expected to consist of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the 5.4-inch mini model set to be discontinued.

Improvements to the standard iPhone 14 models could include increased RAM, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

