iPhone 14 may come with satellite connectivity for emergencies

San Francisco, April 15 Tech giant Apple is planning to launch iPhone 14 with satellite connectivity options for emergency scenarios.

According to GizmoChina, through satellite connectivity, users would be able to send text messages or SOS responses via a satellite network to report on accidents, similar to the one on the brand's smartwatch.

Recently, the tech website reported that the tech giant is possibly working on a similar satellite feature for its Apple Watch.

The primary reason for the inclusion of this system is to allow users to send messages or reach out to emergency services in cases of an actual emergency, the report said.

This system will reportedly include an "Emergency Message via Contacts" for sending short messages in areas that do not have cellular signals.

In other words, it appears that the brand is looking to include this feature in its other products as well.

Interestingly, the iPhone 13 series was also rumoured to come with such technology as well, although, this was skipped on the 2021 iPhone.

