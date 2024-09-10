iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max debut with advanced AI and stunning battery life

Washington [US], September 10 : In a dazzling showcase at Apple Park, Apple has introduced its latest technological marvels, including the much-anticipated iPhone 16 lineup. The event, held at the newly inaugurated Observatory building, featured an array of exciting updates that promise to redefine the smartphone experience.

Apple's special event, staged at the new Observatory within Apple Park, was nothing short of spectacular. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, stood proudly beside the Rainbow sculpture, heralding the company's latest advancements in technology. The focus of the day was clear: a deep dive into the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch updates, and an array of fresh services.

1. A Glimpse into the iPhone 16 Pro

The star of the show was undoubtedly the iPhone 16 Pro and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both models boast Apple's largest-ever displays, with sizes extending to 6.3 inches for the Pro and an impressive 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. These devices also feature the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product and the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in an array of striking colours, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and the new Desert Titanium. Notably, it promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries.

2. Powerful New Chips and AI Features

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the cutting-edge A18 Pro chip. This new chip is even faster and more efficient than its predecessor, utilizing 2nd-generation 3nm transistors and featuring a 16-core neural engine capable of 35 trillion operations per second.

The new GPU is 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, and the device includes advanced media features and faster USB 3 speeds.

The camera system is equally impressive, with a 48MP fusion camera featuring a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. The new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length enhance the photographic capabilities, while Camera Control offers versatile options for capturing the perfect shot. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments to colours and shadows, making each photo unique.

3. Video and Audio Innovations

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture, enabling cinematic-quality recording with frame-by-frame colour grading in Dolby Vision. The device also features enhanced spatial audio capture, offering an immersive experience when viewed with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has also introduced advanced audio features for the iPhone, including Spatial Audio capture and various audio mix options, such as In-Frame Mix and Studio Mix. These features are complemented by updates to Voice Memo, allowing users to layer tracks and record with studio-quality sound.

4. MagSafe and Accessories

The new MagSafe ecosystem includes clear and silicone cases with sapphire crystal for enhanced camera control. Faster-charging MagSafe options and Qi 2 support have also been introduced. The packaging is now slimmer and made from 100 per cent fibre-based materials.

5. Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model, while the Pro Max is priced at USD 1199 for the 256GB version. Pre-orders begin on Friday, with availability set for September 20.

Tim Cook concluded the event by celebrating the achievements of Apple's teams and expressing his excitement for users to experience these groundbreaking products.

