iPhone 16 series to feature wireless software restoration

Washington [US], September 18 : Apple is set to enhance the user experience with the introduction of a wireless restoration feature in its upcoming iPhone 16 series.

As reported by GSM Arena, this new capability will allow users to restore their devices wirelessly, eliminating the need for a physical connection to a PC or Mac when facing firmware issues such as boot loops or bricking.

The feature, enabled by a system called RecoveryOS, will allow iPhone 16 models to be restored from another iPhone or iPad running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18.

This marks a significant advancement for Apple, as RecoveryOS has previously been available on devices like the Apple Watch and Apple TV, and its arrival on the iPhone, one of the company's most popular devices, demonstrates a commitment to enhancing user convenience.

To utilize the wireless restoration, iPhone 16 users will simply need to place their affected device on top of another compatible iPhone or iPad that is connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, according to GSM Arena.

The second device will then download the latest version of iOS and transfer it wirelessly to the malfunctioning iPhone.

The iPhone 16 series is reportedly equipped with a dedicated recovery partition that manages this process, even if the main iOS partition fails to boot.

While this innovation promises to simplify the recovery process, it remains unclear whether RecoveryOS will necessitate additional hardware capabilities or if this functionality will be extended to older iPhone and iPad models.

As Apple continues to innovate, the introduction of wireless restoration for the iPhone 16 could be a game-changer, providing users with a seamless and efficient way to address software issues without the hassle of traditional methods.

