iPhone SE 3 teardown reveals Snapdragon X57 modem, 2018mAh battery

San Francisco, March 24 Apple recently launched the 'affordable' iPhone SE with the support for 5G networks and now a teardown video indicates that the device has a larger battery than its predecessor the iPhone SE 2 and also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X57 modem.

The teardown via PBKreviews (via MacRumors) reveals the new iPhone SE has a larger 2018 mAh battery, versus the 1,821 mAh battery of its predecessor. The larger battery allows the new model to play up to an extra two hours of video playback, and up to an extra 10 hours of audio playback.

The device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.

The new iPhone comes with a single 12MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens just like the previous iPhone SE.

The rear camera on the iPhone SE (2022) supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) offers a 7MP camera sensor at the front.

The A15 Bionic introduced with iPhone 13 comes to iPhone SE. A15 Bionic packs a 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8.

The 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party applications, as well as unlocking features for iPhone SE like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation.

The iPhone SE (2022) comes with connectivity options, including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

