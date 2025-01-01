IRCTC Down: Indian Railways Ticket Booking Website and App Faces Outage

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app faced a major outage on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Passengers were unable to book or cancel tickets due to the disruption.

Users trying to access the platform encountered error messages. Screenshots shared by travellers showed a notification stating that ticket booking and cancellation services would be unavailable for the next hour.

Outage tracking platform Downdetector.com reported a sharp rise in complaints about the IRCTC site being down.

The outage sparked frustration among users who took to social media to voice their concerns. “Once again IRCTC server down... What happening to IRCTC ...?? IRCTC established world record for their website server down achievement,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Once again IRCTC server down...What happening to IRCTC ...?? IRCTC established world record for Their website server down achievement pic.twitter.com/8aQQqpBGDs — Dar Shah (@Darshan4773) January 1, 2025

Another user tagged the Railway Minister, stating, “IRCTC app is down since last one hour... Unable to login.”

IRCTC has not yet commented on the cause of the outage or provided a timeline for resolution. Passengers across the country continue to face delays and inconvenience.