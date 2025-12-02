Irradiation to solve India’s food storage issues, Rs 1,000 crore support extended

New Delhi, Dec 2 Food irradiation is emerging as a solution for India to preserve the quality of perishable produce from farm to consumer, and Rs 1,000 crore outlay was made in July 2025 to fund 50 new food irradiation units, the government said on Tuesday.

As of August 2025, 16 project proposals have been approved for the setting up of multi-product food irradiation units, of which 9 are operational, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is financially supporting the establishment of these units under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Under the scheme, grants are provided at 35 per cent of the eligible project cost in general areas and 50 per cent in select states and for projects of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries, farmer producer organisations and self‑help groups, subject to a maximum of Rs 10 crore per project, the statement said.

As of June 2025, 395 integrated cold chain projects have been approved under the Cold Chain scheme since its launch om 2008, and 291 projects are operational, creating a preservation capacity of 25.52 lakh metric tonnes per year and a processing capacity of 114.66 lakh metric tonnes per year, generating 1,74,600 jobs.

Regarding the progress of cold chain projects, the government said that since 2016–17, Rs 1,535 crore has been released against approved grants‑in‑aid of Rs 2,066 crore for 269 approved projects, with 169 projects completed and operationalised.

The government said that irradiation enhances safety, extends shelf life, and reduces post-harvest losses, thus strengthening confidence for farmers, processors, and consumers.

"With increasing government support and expanding irradiation infrastructure, India is advancing towards a more resilient, modern, and efficient food ecosystem that delivers fresher, safer, and higher-quality food reach every household," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor