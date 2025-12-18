Is high-fat cheese healthy for your brain?

New Delhi, Dec 18 While cheese -- high in saturated fat and sodium -- is known to raise the risk of high cholesterol or blood pressure, a new study has linked it to a lower risk of developing dementia.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, showed that some high-fat dairy products, such as cheddar, Brie, and Gouda, as well as whipping cream, double cream, and clotted cream, may actually lower the risk of dementia. The findings challenge some long-held assumptions about fat and brain health.

However, researchers from Lund University, Sweden, clarified that “the study does not prove that eating high-fat cheese and high-fat cream lowers the risk of dementia, it only shows an association”.

Researchers analysed data from 27,670 people in Sweden with an average age of 58 at the start of the study. They were followed for an average of 25 years. During the study, 3,208 people developed dementia.

The results showed that people who ate more high-fat cheese had a 13 per cent lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who consumed less. When looking at specific types of dementia, they found people who ate more high-fat cheese had a 29 per cent lower risk of vascular dementia.

In addition, a lower risk of Alzheimer's disease was also found among those who ate more high-fat cheese, but only among those not carrying the APOE e4 gene variant -- a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease.

Similarly, people who consumed high-fat cream daily had a 16 per cent lower risk of dementia compared to those who drank none.

However, no associations were found between dementia risk and eating low-fat cheese, low-fat cream, high- or low-fat milk, butter, or fermented milk, which includes yogurt, kefir, and buttermilk.

"These findings suggest that when it comes to brain health, not all dairy is equal," said Emily Sonestedt, from Lund University.

"While eating more high-fat cheese and cream was linked to a reduced risk of dementia, other dairy products and low-fat alternatives did not show the same effect," she added. The team urged for more research to confirm the results.

