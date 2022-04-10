Is Twitter dying as Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift not tweeting: Musk

New Delhi, April 10 Elon Musk, who is now on the board of Twitter after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in it for nearly $3 billion, took a fresh dig at the Parag Agrawal-led platform, asking if the micro-blogging platform is dying as several high-profile accounts do not tweet frequently.

Sharing a list of 10 most-followed Twitter accounts, Musk asked: "Is Twitter Dying?"

"Most of these top accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?" He posted late on Saturday.

The list from the Twitter account of World of Statistics had names like former US president Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), singer Justin Bieber (114.3 million) and Katy Perry (108.8 million) and others top accounts belonging to popular artists Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

"For example, @taylorswift13 hasn't posted anything in 3 months," Musk asked.

"And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO further commented.

Musk has more than 80 million followers on the platform.

On Friday, Twitter said it plans to hold a meeting for employees concerned about Musk's influence on the company's board.

Twitter last week said it will not give Musk any special treatment on the platform, after he earned a seat on the company's board of directors.

Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora said the platform is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," implying that Musk will be subject to the same Twitter rules as everyone else.

In other words, Twitter could likely still ban or suspend Musk, if need be.

After Musk disclosed his purchase of a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, the platform's CEO Agrawal confirmed Musk would serve as a class II director on the company's board until 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor