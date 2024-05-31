ISRO, Wipro 3D partner for sustainable space exploration

Bengaluru, May 31 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Wipro 3D on Friday announced a partnership in space technology with the successful manufacturing of the PS4 3D-printed rocket engine powering the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The PSLV is an expendable launch system designed to place earth observation and scientific satellites into precise orbits enabling multiple applications like remote sensing, oceanography, cartography, mineral mapping, disaster warning, etc.

To ensure accurate orbital placement, the PS4 stage is equipped with advanced navigation, guidance, and control systems. Its adaptability for different kinds of spacecraft missions is enhanced by its ability to support multiple restart capabilities and payload adapters.

The PS4 engine, traditionally manufactured through conventional machining and welding, underwent a revolutionary redesign using additive manufacturing technology. The technology also offers superior precision, minimal resource utilisation, and significant reductions in material wastage and production time.

Wipro 3D and ISRO adopted Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) technology to consolidate the multiple and diversified PS4 engine components into a single unified production unit, enhancing production efficiency and structural integrity.

"Wipro 3D's expertise in Additive Manufacturing has been instrumental in realising our vision for sustainable space exploration. The successful integration of the 3D-printed PS4 engine into our mission marks a significant milestone for ISRO and sets new standards of advanced manufacturing in the space industry," said Dr. V Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO, in a statement.

"We're honoured to collaborate with ISRO on this pioneering project, highlighting the potential of advanced manufacturing in Space. This partnership not only advances ISRO’s 'Make in India’ initiative but also promotes domestic innovation and manufacturing. It is an honour and a privilege to manufacture the PS4 engine for the PSLV vehicle. We are eagerly awaiting the successful second round of testing to fly high alongside ISRO,” added Yathiraj Kasal, GM and Business Head, Wipro 3D.

The 3D-printed PS4 engine, featuring integral complex cooling channels, prioritises sustainability and efficiency in its design, with minimal material wastage and post-print machining operations.

Rigorous testing at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri confirmed the engine's performance under real-world conditions, meeting the design safety and efficiency standards.

The key performance metrics extended duration test included optimal chamber pressure, fuel management, combustion efficiency, and specific impulse (Isp).

