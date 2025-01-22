ISRO’s radar imaging satellite beams images of Mahakumbh mela from space

New Delhi, Jan 22 A radar imaging satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has beamed down images of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The images, taken by the sophisticated optical satellites and day and night viewing capable radarsat -- RISAT-1A -- managed by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) in Hyderabad, show the buildup of the massive infrastructure at the Mahakumbh.

It showcases the layout of structures and roads in the area and a huge number of pontoon bridges across the river network.

The radarsat was used as it could image the region through the cloud band that enveloped Prayagraj, said Dr Prakash Chauhan, the Director of the NRSC.

The administration in Uttar Pradesh is reportedly using these images to mitigate disasters and stampedes at the mela.

The series of radarsat images were taken before the start of the Mahakumbh on April 6, 2024, then as the big development takes place -- seen on December 22, 2024 -- and when a massive crowd starts gathering to use the same is seen on January 10, 2025.

"These advanced technologies represent a paradigm shift in managing large-scale religious gatherings. The Mahakumbh mela stands as a shining example of how technology and tradition can come together to create a cleaner, healthier future for all," Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said.

Mahakumbh 2025 is being held after 12 years and is a spiritual event drawing over 450 million devotees from around the world. The mega event will continue till February 26.

The Mahakumbh 2025 will see crores of devotees descending the holy town of Prayagraj over the next two months to take a dip of faith and to ‘wash away their sins’.

On Makar Sankranti alone, around 1.60 crore devotees are estimated to have taken a holy dip at the Sangam by noon, marking a grand start to the Mahakumbh 2025 celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor