IT jobs set to surge by 8.5 pc in 2025, GCCs the driver: Report

New Delhi, Aug 8 Driven by a surge in hiring by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), jobs in the IT sector are projected to grow 8.5 per cent by 2025, according to a report on Thursday.

After experiencing a slowdown late last year and early this year, the demand for skilled IT talent is now on the rise, making it crucial for businesses to strategize their hiring plans for the upcoming year, according to the report by Indeed, a global hiring platform.

Companies are actively hiring for roles such as application developer, software engineer, full-stack developer, senior software engineer, and PHP developer. There is also a growing demand for .NET developers, software architects, DevOps engineers, data engineers, and front-end developers.

“The IT sector consistently stands as a powerhouse, and recently there was a lull in hiring owing to recessions and companies exercising caution but now there will be an uptick in hiring, with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) being significant contributors to this uptick”, said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed.

Nearly 70 per cent of all tech jobs are currently software roles. The dominance of software positions is driven by several interconnected factors. As businesses increasingly rely on software for operational efficiency and innovation, the demand for developers to create and maintain essential systems has grown significantly.

Additionally, rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Blockchain technologies have amplified the need for specialised software development, keeping companies competitive, the report mentioned.

The thriving tech startup ecosystem also plays a vital role, as new ventures prioritise hiring developers to build and scale their products.

Moreover, the ongoing need for updates, security patches, and new features in existing software ensures a steady demand for professionals who can keep pace with evolving user needs and technological advancements, the findings showed.

