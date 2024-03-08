IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch India’s fastest, homegrown router

New Delhi, March 8 Union IT and Telecom Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to launch India’s fastest and indigenously-designed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router in Bengaluru on Saturday.

MPLS is a routing technique in telecommunications networks that directs data from one node to the next, based on labels rather than network addresses.

The IT minister will launch the ‘Made in India’ router at Nivetti Systems' campus in Bengaluru.

He will also commission Applied Materials India Validation Centre at Applied Materials Campus at Sadaramangala Industrial Area, Kadugodi.

The government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware includes several telecom products, including networking switches and routers.

Building on the success of PLI for mobile phones, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had approved the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware on May 17, 2023.

This scheme covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor devices.

Applications of several IT hardware manufacturers have been approved and most of them are ready to start production on day zero. The expected outcomes are likely to generate thousands of jobs with the value of IT hardware production at Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

