IT services disrupted in SC due to technical glitch, restored after several hours

New Delhi, April 26 Information technology services in the Supreme Court of India were disrupted for several hours following a technical glitch in the National Government Cloud (NGC) infrastructure. Due to the concerted efforts of the court’s IT department and technical support staff, the affected services were gradually restored on Saturday.

The disruption affected multiple essential digital services, including the Supreme Court's official website, the e-filing portal, and both the SCR (Supreme Court Reports) and DigiSCR portals, which are crucial for accessing court judgments and records.

In an official notice, the Supreme Court acknowledged the outage and attributed it to issues with the NGC platform, which hosts several of its digital services.

The court stated that all relevant technical teams were immediately mobilised to identify and rectify the problem.

"The Supreme Court regrets the inconvenience caused by the technical issue and requests all stakeholders to maintain patience and extend cooperation during this period," the notice read.

Due to the concerted efforts of the court’s IT department and technical support staff, the affected services were gradually restored and are now functioning normally.

The court is expected to monitor the systems closely to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

The Supreme Court has experienced several instances in the past where technical glitches have disrupted its IT services and affected court operations, including online hearings and e-services. These glitches have resulted in delays, cancellations, and disruptions to judicial processes.

In one of the instances in 2023, several computer applications and IT services faced disruption and were unavailable in the Supreme Court due to the sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre.

In 2022 also, technical glitches plagued the functioning of the Supreme Court, considerably slowing down the work of almost all benches. The Chief Justice of India had expressed frustration over the issue and was forced to put off some important cases then.

