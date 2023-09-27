itel launches India’s most affordable 5G smartphone ‘P55 Power 5G’ under Rs 10K

New Delhi, Sep 27 itel Mobile India, which has been democratising technology by delivering high-quality smartphones under Rs 10,000, takes another giant leap in launching India’s most affordable and powerful 5G smartphone -- "P55 Power 5G" under this segment, making it an accessible technology for consumers.

The itel P55 Power 5G is equipped with a highly aspirational MediaTek dimensity 6080 chipset ensuring uninterrupted and outstanding performance.

Addressing the discerning need for expansive memory and seamless performance, the smarphone boasts an impressive 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

Additionally, it offers a 4GB+4GB RAM with 64GB ROM variant to cater to varying storage requirements among consumers.

The itel P55 Power 5G emerges in two colours -- Galaxy Blue and Mint Green.

The 4GB + 64GB variant will be available in offline stores at Rs 9,699 while the 6GB+128GB variant will be exclusively available on Amazon at Rs 9,999 from October 4.

Consumers can register their interest through the “Notify Me” link on Amazon -- https://www.amazon.in/l/90117307031 .

“itel has been at the forefront in driving the digital revolution in Bharat, successfully facilitating the seamless transition of customers from 2G to 4G. As India is poised to welcome approximately 150 million 5G users by 2024, flagging off a big digital revolution, we are determined to democratize 5G technology, making it accessible and affordable for the masses in Bharat," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India.

"The itel P55 Power 5G redefines technology supremacy under the 10K segment by offering 5G connectivity with NRCA technology, combined with the powerful MediaTek D6080 chipset, creating a perfect synergy of swift connectivity and outstanding performance," he added.

The itel P55 Power 5G boasts an astonishing 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP front camera to capture the perfect moments with ultra-clarity.

Harnessing the prowess of 5G capabilities, users are set to experience unprecedented connection speeds -- ideal for streaming movies, uploading high-resolution photos, and seamlessly sharing voluminous content on the go.

The device comes equipped with NRCA resulting in better connectivity and faster internet even in the low network area.

While the peer brands are still offering Dimensity 6020 chipset in this price range, itel P55 Power 5G has disrupted the market with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor, setting the highly competitive benchmark.

The smartphone boasts a 5000 mAh battery, which is complemented by 18W fast-charging capabilities.

Along with face recognition, it features a side fingerprint sensor that adds an extra layer of security to the seamless user experience.

In addition to its remarkable features within this price range, the brand also offers a one-time screen replacement facility to the users.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor