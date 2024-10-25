‘ITU-WTSA 2024’ establishes India as key player in telecommunications industry

New Delhi, Oct 25 Through the use of technology, India has taken a great leap forward not only in terms of bridging the digital divide but also ensuring gender inclusion, the government has stressed.

As the International Telecommunications Union-World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA 2024) concluded in the national capital, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said the country has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of global telecommunications.

Through its proactive engagement, India has successfully proposed groundbreaking Resolutions and contributed to the modification of existing ones, receiving widespread endorsement from member nations, the minister told the gathering.

“This WTSA-24 gathering has proven that when we collaborate with a common purpose, technology becomes a beacon of equity and progress. The path ahead is filled with challenges, yet it offers ample opportunities to harness technology as a catalyst for positive change,” said the minister.

“India is ready to play its part in this shared journey and we will champion international collaboration and actively contribute to the development of global standards,” he added.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General, said “let us keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words in mind as we transform WTSA outcomes into action — by keeping the principles of security, dignity and equity at the centre of our efforts”.

“Let’s continue this journey towards one shared digital future. One that is technically strong and built on a solid foundation of standards. One that is ethically sound, with innovation and inclusion at its very core,” she mentioned.

Key proposals by India at the global event included a new resolution on enhancing the standardization activities on Digital Public Infrastructure and a new resolution on standardization activities of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector on AI technologies in support of telecommunications/ Information & Communication Technology (ICT).

Additionally, India has also contributed significantly to the revision of approximately 25 existing resolutions.

The 10-day event witnessed record-breaking milestones, establishing India as a substantial player in the telecommunications industry. The ‘ITU-WTSA 2024’ witnessed a historic turnout of 3,700 delegates from over 160 countries, marking the highest participation ever for a WTSA assembly.

