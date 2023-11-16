"I've been up all night": Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on India vs New Zealand match

Washington [US], November 16 : Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, stayed up all night to watch the thrilling ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand on Wednesday before delivering his keynote speech at a developer conference in Seattle.

During his keynote talk at Microsoft's annual developer conference 'Ignite' in the United States, he addressed the unexpected conflict with the cricket match, expressing relief that it had ended only five minutes before.

"Little did we know when we scheduled Ignite that we will schedule it on the day when there is a World Cup semifinal going on," CEO Nadella said.

"And I've been up all night, but it finished five minutes ago. I am glad it did. This is the short version of the game, by the way," he added.

Microsoft Ignite is the company's annual conference for developers and IT professionals where we get to hear about the changes in Windows, Microsoft 365, and Azure that will impact businesses. Microsoft Ignite 2023 l includes a big focus on AI, with Microsoft recently launching its Microsoft 365 Copilot and its continued push to infuse all of its products with AI features, reported The Verge.

Microsoft Corporation announces the Maia 100 artificial intelligence chip and a cloud-computing processor to increase control over its technology and strengthen its foothold in the competitive AI computing market.

The Maia 100 chip, which was unveiled at the Ignite conference in Seattle, provides Azure cloud customers with a new route for designing and operating AI programmes, having been tested with Bing and Office AI products. Microsoft also introduced software that allows customers to create personalised AI helpers.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

