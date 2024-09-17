Jio Down in Mumbai: Users Complain on Social Media About Not Being Able To Access Reliance Jio Network

Jio users Accross Mumbai are facing significant network problems, with numerous individuals reporting challenges in accessing the internet, making calls, and utilizing Jio services and applications. This disruption has led to considerable inconvenience, prompting annoyed customers to express their frustrations on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Users have been sharing their experiences with connectivity issues, slow data speeds, and service outages, calling for a swift resolution from the telecom provider. Jio has not yet issued an official statement regarding the situation, but the problem has impacted thousands across the city.

One user tweeted, 'Jio speed sucks all over India and complete breakdown in Mumbai.' Another user tagged Jio and complained that his both jio sim not working ". One more user tweeted, 'Facing the worst services now with jio day by day'. While another user wrote, 'Jio network down all over thane & Mumbai i thought it was after updating to IOS 18'

#jiodown my both jio sim not working @JioCare@reliancejio

Facing the most worst services now with jio day by day — suruchi sharma (@suruchis) September 17, 2024

Mumbaikars please update status of your Jio network 😢 #Jiodown ? pic.twitter.com/tQGtCq3PdN — Miss Ordinaari (@shivangisahu05) September 17, 2024

Due to sudden outage users are expressing their frustration on social media. This outage has disturbed their daily routine.