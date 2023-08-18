Jio launches prepaid plans with bundled Netflix subscription

New Delhi, Aug 18 Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of Jio prepaid plans with a bundled Netflix subscription.

A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan, the company said.

A Netflix mobile-only plan will come bundled with Jio’s Rs 1,099 plan, whereas a Rs 1,499 plan will give subscribers access to Netflix Basic. Both plans have a validity of 84 days.

With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan.

"The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited.

Netflix India has built a distinct and diverse slate of films and series across a variety of genres and innovative formats. Over recent years, Netflix has delivered several local hit series and films such as Delhi Crime, Rana Naidu, Class, Kohrra, Darlings, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Monica O My Darling, Shehzada, Lust Stories and many more.

"Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must-watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world," said Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President of APAC Partnerships for Netflix.

In addition to the incredible Indian titles, Netflix offers a huge choice of world-class shows and films from around the world, including global hits like Money Heist, Squid Game, Never Have I Ever, Stranger Things, Wednesday and many more.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced a slate of exciting Tamil and Telugu language films, including Beast, Godfather, Dhamaka, Love Today, Major, Dasara and Virupaksham.

