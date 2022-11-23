Jio True 5G services now available in Pune

New Delhi, Nov 23 Jio on Wednesday announced that Jio True 5G will now be available in Pune, offering unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Starting November 23, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data, at no additional cost, according to an official report.

"Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world," said a Jio spokesperson.

To ensure Jio customers get good coverage and experience Jio 5G's most advanced network, the company began beta testing its True 5G network in a city only after a large part of the city is covered by its standalone True 5G network, the report added.

"What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," the spokesperson added.

Last week, Jio provided True-5G services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, becoming the only operator to do so.

