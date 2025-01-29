Jitan Ram Manjhi administers pledge on TB Mukt Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 29 Citing a good example of the ‘whole of government approach’ to fight the menace of tuberculosis (TB) in India, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi administered a pledge on ‘TB Mukt Bharat’.

“The entire Ministry including the field offices like KVIC, NSIC, Coir Board, ni-msme, MGIRI, DFOs, tool rooms, and technology centres joined in virtual mode,” according to a statement from the MSME.

The Ministry of MSME is a major partner of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in their 100-day intensified campaign on TB Mukt Bharat.

The campaign, started on December 7, 2024, and will continue till March 24, comes as India aims to end TB this year, five years ahead of the global target.

For the 100-day campaign, the Health Ministry has selected 347 high-priority districts across 33 States/UTs.

“The Ministry of MSME will provide support for such initiative,” Manjhi said, stressing the “need to focus on factors like clean environment around habitation, nutritious food.

Wishing the “endeavour a great success”, he also advised, “to sensitise TB patients to come forward and avail the necessary treatment, especially in rural areas”.

For the campaign, field offices and industry associations of MSME will provide support with “resource mobilisation, awareness generation and intensified action in prioritised States/Districts”.

Further, Ni-kshay Shivir (screening camps) in MSME and industrial hubs will also be organised in consultation with the State nodal health department during Feb 3-15.

“This coordinated collaboration is a good example of the ‘Whole of Government Approach’ greater impact and reach,” said MSME Ministry.

As per the Health Ministry, the incidence rate of the deadly infectious diseases and related deaths has seen a major decline in India.

The incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 17.7 per cent decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 population in 2023. TB deaths have reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023.

However, India reported 28 lakh TB cases, accounting for 26 per cent -- the highest -- global TB burden in 2024, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The country also reported an estimated 3.15 lakh TB-related deaths, accounting for 29 per cent of the deaths globally.

