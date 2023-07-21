K-pop girl group NewJeans' ‘ETA’ music video entirely shot on iPhone 14 Pro

New Delhi, July 21 Apple on Friday announced a new “Shot on iPhone” campaign originated from South Korea with the release of the music video for 'ETA,' a new track by NewJeans, the highest trending K-pop girl group.

The collaboration with NewJeans builds upon Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign following last year's short film “Life Is but a Dream” directed by renowned Korean film director Chan-wook Park.

Using the outstanding camera features of iPhone 14 Pro, the music video captures the captivating storyline, dance performance and fashion style of NewJeans in their new track ‘ETA.’

The music video kicks off with the strong, catchy beats of the new track ‘ETA'. The story begins with NewJeans performing at a house party when they witness their friend’s boyfriend approaching another girl.

Throughout their performance, the NewJeans members use iPhone to take videos of the boyfriend cheating and share them with their friend. Furious, the friend drives to the party in a hurry.

The dance sequences in the music video were shot with Action mode on iPhone 14 Pro. Action mode takes smooth videos even when the camera is shaking, which allowed iPhone to capture NewJeans’ powerful choreography in ‘ETA' in a more dynamic way.

In addition to Action mode, Cinematic mode was also used to provide depth to the cinematography. The improved iPhone camera takes stable and clear videos even in low light, which helped capture the beautiful nighttime scenes in the music video.

Accompanying the music video are 30-second and 15-second ads with behind-the-scenes footage. These show the director filming with iPhone 14 Pro in hand while running to keep up with NewJeans’ choreography.

Using scenes from the music video that were shot with Action mode, they cut between the iPhone camera shaking and the smooth output footage to clearly show the stabilizing effects of Action mode.

“For this project, we had to get every shot using iPhone 14 Pro. That’s why we started the creative process by exploring unique approaches that are only achievable with the iPhone. That was an interesting experience,” said Woo-Seok Shin, Director.

Executive Producer Hee-Jin Min said that from the very beginning when we were brainstorming concept ideas for the ‘ETA’ music video, “our goal was to provide a uniquely entertaining experience to our fans by taking a different approach to production”.

“In collaboration with Apple, we collectively came up with the idea to shoot the official MV using iPhone -- instead of the typical MV production process involving a clutter of heavy filming equipment, we opted for a lighter, more welcoming vibe using iPhone as the primary filming tool,” Woo-Seok added.

