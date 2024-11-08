Kamchatka volcano becomes dangerous after three eruptions

Vladivostok, Nov 8 The Shiveluch volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula erupted three times in the past 24 hours, prompting scientists to warn of heightened volcanic danger, local media reported on Friday.

One of the eruptions was particularly intense, sending an ash plume to an altitude of 11 km. Occurring at a new lava dome near the older Karan dome, it generated a pyroclastic flow, a hazardous mix of scorching gases, rocks, and ash, which extended about 11 km down the volcano's slope, according to the Institute of Volcanology, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Shiveluch's eruptions are usually preceded by noticeable seismic signals, but recent major eruptions and the formation of a new eruptive centre suggest changes in the volcano's behavior," said the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Geophysical Service, warning the eruptions were "not typical" for Shiveluch.

"Before these eruptions, seismic activity had been at background levels, with only minor thermal anomalies and steam-gas activity," it said. "This new, more volatile pattern of activity means Shiveluch has become more dangerous."

