Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence in space tech to incubate and accelerate startups

New Delhi, Oct 29 India’s first state-level Centre of Excellence (CoE) in space technology in Karnataka is all set to incubate and accelerate startups in the space sector.

The CoE -- the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) -- in collaboration with SIA-India, a leading space industry association, will accelerate India’s space innovation ecosystem.

The Centre in Bengaluru will work with targeted interventions in capacity building, research and development, and startup acceleration over a five-year roadmap (2025-2030).

Karnataka is already home to premier institutions such as ISRO, IISc, DRDO, and several leading PSUs.

“This Centre of Excellence is not just an institution; it is a strategic nucleus that will consolidate Karnataka’s leadership in the global space economy,” said Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India.

The CoE will serve as a transformative hub to incubate and accelerate space-tech startups, providing prototype funding to help convert concepts into market-ready products.

In addition, it will upskill professionals through short-term, industry-aligned programmes and certify students through advanced, long-duration courses.

The CoE aims to publish peer-reviewed research in international journals and commercialise innovative products and solutions spanning satellite components, data analytics, and AI-based tools.

The Centre will also drive several strategic partnerships with domestic and international organisations to facilitate technology transfer, joint ventures, and collaborative missions.

“The initiative will incubate startups, support R&D in satellite manufacturing, launch systems, and downstream applications, and connect innovators with ISRO and IN-SPACe resources for real-world deployment,” Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India.

"It also introduces India’s first State Space Innovation Index to evaluate policy readiness and investment climate.

The Centre will be headed by D. S. Govindrajan, Board Member, SIA-India, who will lead its development and implementation in close coordination with state and industry stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor