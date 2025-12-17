Kerala CM vs Guv tiff blows over as Ciza Thomas assumes charge as KTU Vice Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 17 Ciza Thomas on Wednesday assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), marking a crucial development amid the prolonged tussle between the Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the appointments.

Expressing satisfaction after taking charge, Thomas said the focus should now be on moving forward rather than revisiting past controversies.

Addressing the media, she said she was happy with the reception she received and would work in close cooperation with the government.

"There is no need to dwell on what has been lost. What matters is correcting shortcomings and taking the institution forward," she said, asserting that there had been no administrative paralysis during the period of uncertainty.

Thomas also responded emotionally to allegations levelled against her during the controversy.

"It hurts to hear accusations, including claims that I stole official minutes. I have not taken any minutes. I do not understand why I am being portrayed as a thief," she said.

Emphasising institutional primacy, she added that the KTU as an institution was far bigger than any individual, including herself.

Her assumption of office follows a breakthrough in the ongoing standoff between the Raj Bhavan and the state government.

A consensus was reached earlier this week on the appointments of Vice Chancellors at both the KTU and the Kerala Digital University.

As part of the agreement, it has been decided to appoint Saji Gopinath as Vice Chancellor of the Digital University.

The appointments will be formally communicated to the Supreme Court, where the matter is listed for hearing again on Thursday.

During an earlier hearing, the court, noting the lack of agreement between the Governor and the government, had directed a committee headed by former apex court judge, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to submit names for Vice Chancellor appointments.

However, with the two sides now arriving at a settlement, the court is expected to take note of the consensus.

But the moot question is that had better sense prevailed before, the state exchequer could have saved precious money, as the state government had shelled out a fortune to fight the case and for the expenses of Justice Dhulia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor