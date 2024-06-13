Kerala partners with IBM to host global conclave on Gen AI

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13 Kerala Industries, Law and Coir Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday said that the state will host a two-day conclave aimed at shaping the future of Gen AI and demonstrating Kerala's commitment to fostering innovation and embracing transformative technologies

The conclave that will begin on July 11 will be held in Kochi during which top industry leaders, policymakers and innovators will explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy.

"With IBM as the partner, this groundbreaking initiative aims to position Kerala as a hub for Generative AI innovation, catalysing economic growth and driving forward the state's vision for Industry 4.0 readiness," said Rajeeve.

Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President of Products at IBM Software, emphasised the importance of public and private collaboration in scaling generative AI.

"Providing access to top-quality tools and knowledge, is a significant step by the state government to strengthen the talent pool and infrastructure in cutting-edge technology research and development," said Nirmal.

