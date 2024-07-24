Kerala to have 25 campus industrial parks this year: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Wednesday said that the government will give permission to 25 higher education institutions across the state to set up Campus Industrial Parks (CIPs).

The Industries Minister said that the project will bring about a historical and revolutionary transformation in the government and the private academic sector.

“Educational institutions must consider giving grace marks to students engaged in entrepreneurship through the CIPs,” said Rajeeve who pointed out the need to ramp up the connection between educational institutions and industry to fill the current skill gap.

Campus Industrial Park project has been envisaged to foster entrepreneurship among students and bolster the relationship between education institutions and industry.

Government and private educational institutions including arts & science colleges, polytechnics and ITIs having a minimum of five acres of land in their possession can apply for setting up Campus Industrial Parks.

A minimum of two acres of land is necessary to set up a Standard Design Factory (SDF). The developer permit will be allotted for 30 years.

A maximum of Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 20 lakh/acre) will be given to an educational institution for developing infrastructure facilities like road, electricity, drainage, laboratory, testing and certification at Campus Industrial Park.

A financial aid of Rs 1.5 crore will be provided for setting up SDF and related basic facilities. The fund will be provided in reimbursement mode based on the completion of the infrastructure facilities in the estates.

