Kindlins: A potential key in cancer treatment strategies

New Delhi, July 31 Kindlins, adapter proteins found in vertebrate cells could change the face of cancer treatments, research from S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences has found.

The research team, led by Debojyoti Chowdhury, analyzed data from 10,000 patients across 33 cancer types from The Cancer Genome Atlas to investigate Kindlins' role in cancer progression, published in the journal Communications Biology, the study underscores Kindlins' potential as targets for innovative cancer therapies.

Kindlins are proteins attached to the cell membranes in almost all vertebrate cells, crucial for converting extracellular mechanical cues into biochemical signals.

These proteins interact with structural proteins, receptors, and transcription factors, triggering a cascade of intracellular signals essential for maintaining the body's homeostasis. Disruptions in the Kindlin structure can lead to diseases like cancer.

The study highlighted that Kindlin 1 regulates the immune microenvironment in breast cancer, while Kindlin 2 is involved in cancer-specific metabolic processes like the TCA cycle and glycolysis.

Additionally, Kindlin 2 influences HIPPO signalling, a pathway that promotes cancer cell migration and invasion.

"Kindlin 2 can also regulate HIPPO signalling, Hippo signalling is a kind of signal in cancer cells that tells the cell to migrate and invade other tissues. Kindlin 2 can also regulate HIPPO signalling," said Debojyoti Chowdhury in a statement.

The study suggests a potential link between Kindlin dysfunction and adverse survival outcomes, providing evidence for their importance in various cancer stages and subtypes.

It offers new avenues for cancer treatment strategies, particularly in overcoming chemoresistance and tumour relapse, pivotal challenges in oncology. This research may pave the way for novel interventions in the ongoing battle against cancer.

