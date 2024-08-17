Kolkata horror: Demand for central protection act for doctors grows

New Delhi, Aug 17 As the gory incident involving the assault, rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the country, healthcare professionals on Saturday reiterated the demand for a central protection act for their fraternity, along with improving the working conditions of junior doctors nationwide.

Condemning the barbaric act of violence against the resident doctors of Kolkata in particular and growing incidences of attack on medical professionals in general, they emphasised that doctors require a safe operating environment to deliver care and save lives.

Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, said they request government and law enforcement agencies to assure a safe work environment to all those who are fighting to save lives round the clock.

The events in Calcutta should serve as a wake-up call for all of us in the medical fraternity, he added.

According to Dr Sunita Kapoor, Director, City X Ray and Scan Clinic in Delhi-NCR, the UK's NHS enforces a zero-tolerance policy on violence, supported by a dedicated security team and a comprehensive reporting system.

In the US, some states classify assaults on healthcare workers as felonies, acting as a strong deterrent. Australian hospitals have introduced safety measures like security personnel, panic buttons, and mandatory de-escalation training.

“India must urgently introduce a Central Protection Law and adopt similar measures to take stringent actions to ensure a safer environment for its healthcare workers,” she mentioned.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has already demanded a Central Act (Central Protection Act for Doctors) protecting medical professionals from violence at workplaces, after the brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

“We must ensure that the life and memory of the medical trainee in Kolkata are not forgotten. We can't bring her back, but we can work to prevent such incidents from happening again," said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare.

