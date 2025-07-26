Kotak Mahindra Bank's net profit falls 39 pc YoY to Rs 4,472 crore in Q1

Mumbai, July 26 Kotak Mahindra Bank's net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 4,472.18 crore, down over 39 per cent year-on-year, the private sector lender said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,448.16 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier (Q1 FY25).

The lender's profit also declined by over 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 4,932.76 crore in the January-March period (Q4 FY25).

Meanwhile, the bank's total income stood at Rs 26,703.92 crore in the quarter under review, up Rs 1,628 crore from Rs 25,075.87 crore in Q1 FY25 and down Rs 471 crore from Rs 27,174.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

The net interest income (NII) grew 6 per cent year-on-year from Rs 6,842 crore in Q1FY25 to Rs 7,259 crore in Q1FY26.

During the quarter, the private sector lender's total expenditure stood at Rs 19,329.35 crore, down over Rs 300 crore from Rs 19,683 crore in Q4 FY25.

Retail Banking (Rs 8,650.5 crore) remained the top contributor in terms of revenue during the quarter, followed by Corporate Banking (Rs 6,267 crore) and Treasury, BMU and Corporate centre (Rs 3,708.24 crore).

The total assets under management as at June 30 grew to Rs 750,143 crore, up 18 per cent YoY from Rs 636,311 crore as at June 30, 2024, according to the filing.

The Domestic MF Equity AUM increased by 22 per cent YoY to Rs 357,323 crore as at June 30, 2025. At the same time, consolidated net worth till the end of June was Rs 164,903 crore.

On Friday, the bank's shares closed in negative territory amid selling pressure. The stock settled at Rs 2,121.20, down 0.98 per cent. In a month, the scrip fell by over 3.5 per cent. However, in the last 6 months, it jumped by over 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 52-week high and low of the stock were Rs 2,301.90 and Rs 1,679.05, respectively.

