Krafton bans 2 lakh accounts on BGMI in Jan 2022

New Delhi, Feb 9 South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that it has banned 2 lakh accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in January 2022.

The company said this move is in line with the company's zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters and its efforts to eradicate the use of illegal programmes and activities in the game.

"Enabling a fair gameplay has always been a priority for Krafton and the company has been taking robust measures to deliver an impartial and unhindered experience for players," the company said in a statement.

To keep BGMI safe, the company said that a device ban will be implemented if a player is found using illegal tools on any device.

The company has effective cheat detection and banning mechanism that allows for the real-time monitoring of cheaters and banning of players using illegal methods.

It said that it will be replacing all interim bans with Permabans or permanent bans.

Last month, Krafton announced that it had permanently banned 58,611 accounts between December 20 to December 26.

The company on its website mentioned the entire list of banned accounts, who, it said, "have tried to ruin the game".

