Krafton India announces BGIS 2024 with prize pool of Rs 2 crore

New Delhi, March 19 Video game developer Krafton India on Tuesday announced the esports tournament Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, with a prize pool of Rs 2 crore.

Registration for participants is open now.

The tournament will commence with 'The Grind' on April 4 where invited teams will compete to secure their position in the competition.

"At Krafton India, we are dedicated to providing platforms where both amateur and professional esports talent across India can shine, evolve their skills, and make their mark," Karan Pathak, Associate Director, Krafton India, said in a statement.

"With BGIS 2024, we are not just hosting another esports event; we aim to nurture a burgeoning gaming ecosystem and invite players to be part of something truly groundbreaking," he added.

In addition, the company said it is launching the Krafton India esports website. This dedicated platform will serve as the central hub for all information regarding BGIS 2024 and upcoming tournaments.

According to the company, it will also enable third-party organisers to apply to host tournaments, opening the doors for a more vibrant esports ecosystem.

