K'taka delegation in US holds talks with RTX, Intelsat to explore collaborations

Bengaluru, Sep 26 The Karnataka government delegation led by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, which is on a business promotion visit to the US, held discussions with aerospace and defence company RTX (formerly Raytheon), Intelsat, and the US India SME Council to enhance trade collaborations in state, a statement said on Tuesday.

The delegation's talks with RTX, which has a Research & Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru, was focussed on enhancing supply chain connections and considering electronics manufacturing in the state. Both sides expressed keenness in exploring partnerships.

Meanwhile, Patil emphasised enhancing partnerships with the government and educational institutions to nurture a talent pipeline.

In the discussions held with Intelstat, the primary focus was on expanding the operational scope of the Indian subsidiary and exploring satellite sourcing opportunities from Indian space startups.

Patil remarked that there is a need to explore collaboration opportunities in software solutions and the role of AI/ML in satellite communications. The meeting also discussed establishing a global capability centre as part of the long-term planning.

In the meeting with US India SME Council, which witnessed the presence of over 30 CEOs, Patil apprised about investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Patil on the occasion was presented the Outstanding Business Promotion Award in recognition of his "outstanding leadership" in promoting business and investment for the development of the state.

Javier Ramis, VP, Kyle Ballard, Director, Henry B. Martin (RTX), Rory Welch, VP, Claudia Diamante, Head of Product and Program Management, Rajeev Gadre, Senior Sales Director, Ken Takagi, Director, Innovation Strategy (Intelstat), Elisha Pulivarti, CEO and President, US India SME Council, Rajan Natarajan, CEO/Founder, Global Alliant and Marc Elrich, Executive for Government of Montgomery County of Maryland, Principal Secretary to Karnataka Industries department S.Selvakumar, and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, minister's Private Secretary Narendra were present in the meetings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor