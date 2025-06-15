Larry Ellison becomes world’s 2nd richest person​, surpasses Zuckerberg and Bezos

New Delhi, June 15 Oracle Corporation's Co-founder and Chairman, Larry Ellison, has now become the world’s second richest person, overtaking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

This big jump in his ranking comes after a strong earnings report from Oracle, which pushed the company’s share price higher.

According to Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings updated on June 15, Ellison’s net worth rose to $258.8 billion, putting him just behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who remains the world’s richest person with a net worth of $410.8 billion.

Just two months ago, in Forbes’ annual billionaire list released in April 2025, Ellison was in the fourth spot with a net worth of $192 billion.

This means he has gained around $66.8 billion in only two months, mainly due to the rise in Oracle’s stock.

The company’s stock saw a big jump on June 13 after it reported strong financial results.

Oracle posted earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $15.9 billion. The shares closed at $200 each.

Oracle has recently played a key role in the United States government’s push for AI development under President Donald Trump’s Project Stargate, alongside OpenAI and SoftBank.

Ellison has been vocal about Oracle’s AI vision, even suggesting that AI will bring a new era of monitoring, where technology will help improve public behaviour through constant recording and reporting.

At 80, Ellison still serves as Oracle’s Chairman and Chief Technology Officer. He founded the company in 1977 and served as its CEO until 2014.

Under his leadership, Oracle has grown through several major acquisitions, including the $28.3 billion purchase of health tech company Cerner in 2021.

With this sharp rise in wealth, Ellison has pushed Zuckerberg, 43, to the third spot with a net worth of $235.7 billion.

Bezos, 61, now ranks fourth with $226.8 billion. He is currently in the news due to his upcoming marriage to Lauren Sanchez.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett, now retired at 94, rounds off the top five richest list with $152.1 billion.

