Laser based sensors needed for safe landing of Chandrayaan -3, says ISRO scientist

New Delhi, 24 Aug Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, scientist and member of the Chandrayan-3 team on Thursday said that he joined the esteemed Mechanical Systems Group ISRO, as a scientist, on February 4, 2022.

“This opportunity allowed me to delve into the realm of design, analysis, and realisation of laser based sensors for absolute navigation were needed during the safe landing of ‘Vikram’ for Chandrayaan -3 mission,” he said.

Amit said that the role of these became important after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 mission.

“During the final descent of Vikram lander on the lunar surface which includes rough braking and fine braking phase where velocities drastically reduces, these sensors played an important role for navigation, guidance and control of thrust during final touchdown,” Amit told IANS.

“This voyage is not mine alone. I am a proud alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi. I was in the mechanical batch in 2019. I along with two other colleagues from JMI had the privilege of contributing to this historic endeavor,” he said.

“On Dec 10, 2021, I joined Mechanical Systems Area, ISTRAC, ISRO as a Scientist SC. Here, my work domain was design, analysis and realization of antenna systems for telemetry, tracking and commanding of a wide variety of satellites. In Chandryan-3 mission support, one of our antenna systems '32m Deep Space Network Antenna' played the major role of tracking and commanding the CH-3 module including the most critical time during landing of 'Vikram' lander.”

“It is a dream come true for me. I felt profound pride after witnessing Chandrayaan-3 mission success. Messages of felicitation have poured in from family, friends, and colleagues who were aware of my association with the ISRO.”

He said that since joining the ISRO family, I have dedicated myself to the Chandrayaan-3 project.

“Countless hours were invested, day and night, in transforming the mission from concept to reality. My role, focused on crafting navigational sensors, was guided by seasoned mentors who had previously shaped similar missions. Being a part of ISRO has fulfilled a lifelong dream,” he said.

“I stand before you with profound pride and honor. I pledge to convey nothing but the absolute truth, ensuring that each word I utter resonates with honesty and sincerity,” he said.

