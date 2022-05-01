Leak suggests Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 might have larger battery size than predecessor

After rumours surfaced last November that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will have the same battery capacity as its predecessor, new reports claim that it might pack a slightly larger battery.

According to GSM Arena, a Dutch publication has stated that the Galaxy Z Flip4 (SM-F721) will come with two batteries, having model codes EB-BF721ABY and EB-BF722ABY.

The former is referred to by Samsung internally as a "sub battery" and is the larger of the two with a rated capacity of 2,400 mAh, while the latter is the main battery having a rated capacity of 903 mAh.

As per GSM Arena, this takes the total rated capacity to 3,303 mAh, which is 103 mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip3's total rated capacity. Though not much of an improvement, it remains to be seen how much extra battery life Samsung will manage to offer than the Galaxy Z Flip3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor